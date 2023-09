After trying his hand at UK drill, it took a trip to his family’s native Jamaica for the dancehall sound to awaken in south London’s IQ. The younger brother of reggae singer-songwriter QQ, IQ blends R&B slow jams with elements of soca, bashment and reggae to create a tropical sound full of tight rhythms. Named one of Radio 1Xtra’s Hot for 2020 artists, IQ has collaborated with Stefflon Don on 2022’s ‘Bun Fi Bun’, and performed with fellow Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan.