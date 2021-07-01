Artist

Singer, songwriter, visual director and producer ionnalee was born in Linköping, Sweden, but ran away to London in her teens to escape a tumultuous home environment. She came up through the mid-noughties indie era, garnering collaborations with Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey and Travis’s Claes Björklund, whom she still works with today in her other project, iamamiwhoami. She has gained a huge following online with her audiovisual series and funded a world tour through Kickstarter, which sold out venues across the world in 2018.

