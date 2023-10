Interplanetary Criminal creates garage floorfillers, including the organ-tinged beat on 2022’s number one ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ – his collaboration with Eliza Rose, which was crowned as the song of the summer by Mixmag and Dazed. The Manchester producer explores rave, jungle and house on his Rinse FM show, and has held a residency at XOYO.