Artist

Inter Arma

Top trackPurple Rain

About Inter Arma

Lovers of a slow build, sludge, death metal and black metal band Inter Arma formed in 2006. Their hometown of Richmond, Virginia provides the backdrop for their 2010 debut, Sundown, with the band’s sombre songwriting emulating the city’s cold industrial spirit. The five-piece’s emotional intensity is palpable during their live performances, where they go from covers of Prince and Neil Young classics (taken from 2020’s Garbers Day Revisited) to black metal tunes such as ‘Citadel’ from their 2019 album Sulphur English.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, WakeTue, 31 Oct
ElysiumAustin
Full Of Hell / End / Inter Arma / WakeSat, 11 Nov
Avondale Music Hall Chicago
Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, WakeSat, 18 Nov
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York