Lovers of a slow build, sludge, death metal and black metal band Inter Arma formed in 2006. Their hometown of Richmond, Virginia provides the backdrop for their 2010 debut, Sundown, with the band’s sombre songwriting emulating the city’s cold industrial spirit. The five-piece’s emotional intensity is palpable during their live performances, where they go from covers of Prince and Neil Young classics (taken from 2020’s Garbers Day Revisited) to black metal tunes such as ‘Citadel’ from their 2019 album Sulphur English.