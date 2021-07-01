“Gnawa is first and foremost about the community. It is about generosity, hospitality, respect and dignity,” Ben Jaafer, the frontman of Innov Gnawa, says of the religious Moroccan genre. Formed in New York in the early ’10s, the spiritual ensemble’s immersive music is a reflection of the cultures of West Africa and the Islamic traditions of their native Morocco. Their sound – which is layered with historic instruments including the guembri and qraqebs – reached new listeners in 2017 when it paired with the atmospheric electronics of producer Bonobo for Grammy-nominated track ‘Bambro Koyo Ganda’.