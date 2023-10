Munich’s Innellea began his career in underground techno before finding his stride concocting trancey, layered soundscapes of electronica. Spotlighting hushed vocals and an atmospheric, almost transportive energy with releases on Afterlife and TAU, in 2023 he debuted his #FivePhases series, a string of immersive audiovisual shows and releases reflecting the human lifecycle. “The visual layer is as important for me as the music,” he said.