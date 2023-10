Formed in Tennessee in the mid ’00s, death metal five-piece Inferi went on hiatus after the release of 2009’s aptly titled The End Of An Era, before regrouping with a refreshed lineup for 2014’s The Path of Apotheosis. An emphasis on detail is key in both their instrumentation and their live shows, which have accompanied the likes of Rivers of Nihil, Archspire and Obscura on tour.