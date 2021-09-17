Indigo De Souza’s strain of indie rock wears its heart proudly on its sleeve. Raised in north Carolina to the tune of her Brazilian father’s bossa nova guitar, the singer-songwriter’s soul-searching debut, I Love My Mom, arrived in 2018 and was followed by 2021’s Any Shape You Take, which “seamlessly integrates grungy rock and colourful, hi-fi pop elements, with spare lyrics enlivened by her immaculate sense of melody” (Pitchfork). In both the studio and in concert, the singer is known for putting her fans first: whether she’s layering their voice notes on to her tracks or offering them mental health services at her intimate shows.