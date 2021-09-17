Artist

Indigo De Souza’s strain of indie rock wears its heart proudly on its sleeve. Raised in north Carolina to the tune of her Brazilian father’s bossa nova guitar, the singer-songwriter’s soul-searching debut, I Love My Mom, arrived in 2018 and was followed by 2021’s Any Shape You Take, which “seamlessly integrates grungy rock and colourful, hi-fi pop elements, with spare lyrics enlivened by her immaculate sense of melody” (Pitchfork). In both the studio and in concert, the singer is known for putting her fans first: whether she’s layering their voice notes on to her tracks or offering them mental health services at her intimate shows.

