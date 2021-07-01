Artist

iLe

About iLe

In 2019, after former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló’s political scandal, singer iLe, her rapper brother Residente, and Bad Bunny released ‘Afilando los Cuchillos’. The song, which translates to ‘Sharpening Knives’, charted decades of government corruption, the destruction of Hurricane Maria, and Puerto Rico’s disillusioned youth; it became a rallying cry for all of those protesting in PR’s capital. On iLe’s 2022 album, Nacarile, she takes on colonialism, toxic relationships and the patriarchy, bringing together bolero, rap and synth pop.

