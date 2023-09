Iglooghost composed the maximalist playful music of his earlier career around a set of characters that he found in his garden – he calls them “little beings” who live in a “portal” whose native ecosystem is out of whack. Live, the boundary-pushing Brainfeeder signee brings his fantastical soundscapes to life by dotting interactive artefacts around the stage – providing not only an unique performance setting, but opening a new world of textures, sounds and concepts to explore.