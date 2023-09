Love, loss, family, salvation, the afterlife and mortality – pioneering jazz collective Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids cycle through them all on 2020’s Shaman!. Ackamoor founded the world music ensemble in the ’70s, and the band quickly became regulars in the Bay Area jazz scene of the time. Although they originally split at the end of the decade, the Afro-jazz innovators have continued to reunite for releases and career-spanning shows.