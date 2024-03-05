Bristol post-punk band IDLES’ debut album, Brutalism (2017), is part-political critique, part-tribute to vocalist Joe Talbot’s late mother. In between his raspy, screamed vocals and the band’s forceful instrumentation, Talbot tackles the UK welfare state, addiction and grief. On their follow-ups – Joy as an Act of Resistance (2018), Ultra Mono (2020), which debuted at number one on the UK charts, and Crawler (2021) – the band deepened their political convictions, taking on homophobia, mental health and fascism, while widening the scope of their brash sound.