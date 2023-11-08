Indie folk artist Ichiko Aoba is proof that a message doesn’t have to be loud to resonate: she creates an ethereal world with gentle instrumentation (she plays guitar, as well as piano, clarinet and accordion), delicate vocals, and scenes inspired by dreams and fantasies. Though her lyrics are in Japanese, she projects a serenity that transcends language. Aoba has been growing a loyal following in Japan since 2010, but international interest surged in 2020 after the release of her seventh LP, Windswept Adan, which Uncut described as “exquisitely crafted, lightly experimental chamber-folk”.