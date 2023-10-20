Forming in 2008 when its five members were on the cusp of adulthood, Danish rock outfit Iceage have shapeshifted from irate punk on their 2011 debut, New Brigade (which appeared on multiple best-of-the-year lists), to anthemic Britpop on 2021’s Seek Shelter. This evolution in their creative direction saw the band introduce new complex arrangements featuring horns, acoustic guitars and keyboards, and explore a more expressive approach to songwriting. Live, the band offer raw energy and a dynamic show led by frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s powerful persona.