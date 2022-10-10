Fronted by vocalist Eno Williams, London-based Ibibio Sound Machine is an eight-piece electronic Afro funk band, taking elements from modern post punk and West African ’70s disco to create their distinctive sound. With lyrics in both English and the Ibibio language from south-east Nigeria, Williams’s inspiration for her songwriting is based on stories from her Nigerian upbringing. The band’s 2022 album, Electricity, produced by Hot Chip, delved into even more of an electronic space, with synths and deep-house basslines paired with Williams’s brassy vocals.