Twin sisters Ibeyi create an ethereal fusion of alternative R&B, Afro-Cuban jazz and Yoruba music. While Lisa-Kaïndé’s lullaby-esque vocals dance between topics of empowerment and spirituality (in an array of languages), Naomi Diaz’s Latin American instrumentals offer an intimate look at their culturally rich upbringings. Proudly injecting their family’s history into every aspect of their music and live shows (their father was Grammy Award-winning percussionist Anga Díaz), their 2022 album, Spell 31, also features collaborations with Jorja Smith and Pa Salieu.