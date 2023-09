Sneaker Pimps founding member Chris Corner began performing as the dark electro-pop persona IAMX in 2004. Named after the Sneaker Pimps’ album Becoming X, Corner describes his persona as X as an “ever-changing variable.” Adopting the characteristics of synth pop and new wave acts such as New Order, The Cure and Depeche Mode, and adding a greater sense of theatricality, Corner’s work as IAMX marked an electro-leaning pivot after the meteoric trajectory of Sneaker Pimps.