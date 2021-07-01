iamamiwhoami is the project of Swedish singer-songwriter Jonna Lee. A collaboration with her longtime producer, Claes Björklund, the duo has released abstract vignettes alongside their music since 2009. The series features Jonna as the protagonist and melds music, visuals and episodic drama. iamamiwhoami has remixed songs for Moby and The Irrepressibles, as well as performing live in concert tours centred around the releases of their three albums Kin, Bounty and Blue. An online performance art concert in support of Bounty was streamed directly from a forest, and all subsequent releases have had an audiovisual accompaniment that goes way beyond the realms of most music videos.