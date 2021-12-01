Not only is Iain Stirling the beloved voice of Love Island, but he’s a BAFTA-winning TV presenter and sells out shows at Edinburgh Fringe. Basing his style around his self-deprecating sense of humour, the Scottish comic has performed standup since the late ’00s on stages such as the Clapham Grand and Alexandra Palace. With a true crime podcast, a millennial-oriented “ill-informed guide to life”, and appearances on Taskmaster and Celebrity Gogglebox, Stirling has become one of the most recognisable comedic voices in the UK.