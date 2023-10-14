From vocal-led garage to progressive house, ’90s rave to breakneck drum and bass, Doncaster-born DJ I. JORDAN’s dance cuts skip euphorically between electronic music’s genres. An exploration of their queerness, 2020’s For You won praise from Pitchfork and NME, and was described as “a transformative EP that revels in club culture’s transformative aspects” by Clash. Live, their eclectic sets – which spotlight vintage vocal samples and dreamy melodies – can be heard on the dancefloors of FOLD, The Warehouse Project and Boiler Room parties.