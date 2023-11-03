Individually, Michael Cutting and Vitalija Glovackyte are well known for their talents: Cutting for his compositions and orchestral work, and Glovackyte for her multimedia performances. Coming together to toy and experiment with pop music as Hyperdawn, their debut album, Bleach, (released in 2019 on Them There Records) was full of fragmented electronics and metallic beats. With appearances on NTS Radio, Hyperdawn’s live sessions allow their intricate analogue and acoustic instrumental work to shine.