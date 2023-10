The scathing deathcore of Dallas’s Hunt the Dinosaur is both progressive and tongue-in-cheek. The quartet – which revolves around vocalist Hunter Madison – formed in 2014, releasing their debut album, Dankosaurus, in 2019. With a focus on clamorous percussion and beastly vocals, when they’re not adding a deathly edge to covers of Nicki Minaj and Ludacris, the band delve into lyrical themes of partying, revenge and drugs.