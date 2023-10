What began as a meme page in 2017 has blossomed into the HunsNet empire, a community defined by ’00s female-fronted pop culture, soap opera matriarchs and pink animal print. In addition to a podcast and an essential guide on how to “live, love and laugh like a true hun”, the campy brand hosts its own hun summit – HunBrunch – packed with drag performances, the hits of Britney Spears and Samantha Mumba, and free-flowing “hunsecco”.