Since forming in 2000, English group Hot Chip have been making feel-good, synth-driven electropop. In their discography, you’ll hear traces of disco, ’80s dance music, and early-naughts indie – a formula that has led to Grammy success and a Mercury Prize nod. They are regulars of the international festival circuit, performing everywhere from Glastonbury and Coachella to Sónar, Melt! and Lollapalooza; and are known to perform DJ sets as well as live shows.