Founded in 2004 by DJs James Hillard and Jim Stanton, Horse Meat Disco began as a queer underground basement party in south London, with a focus on giving disco a place in club culture. Since, HMD has grown into an internationally known disco event – with four resident DJs, regular Boiler Room appearances, and monthly residencies in Berlin, New York and Lisbon, alongside their traditional weekly night in Vauxhall.