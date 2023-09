South London trio Honeyglaze move from psychedelic-tinged post-punk to alternative folk to create their distinct DIY sound. Described by Clash as “an evocative punch in the gut in the best way”, the band – led by vocalist and guitarist Anouska Sokolow – pairs poetic storytelling with meticulous production. Forming shortly before the pandemic began, the band quickly made Brixton’s The Windmill their stomping ground and supported Wet Leg on their 2022 UK tour.