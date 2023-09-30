Honey Dijon’s position in dance music culture is unique – she’s as much a fixture at underground parties in Berlin and New York as she is on the main stages of international festivals or Paris Fashion Week front rows. Her selections are testament to her time spent in Chicago, New York and Berlin, and her respect for the history of dance music; she remains a critical voice upholding the sanctity of dance music’s roots in “queer, Black culture”, frequently speaking on how gentrification and consumerism are putting nightlife around the world at risk. Her sets span jacking house, heady techno, disco classics and more.