Artist

Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon’s position in dance music culture is unique – she’s as much a fixture at underground parties in Berlin and New York as she is on the main stages of international festivals or Paris Fashion Week front rows. Her selections are testament to her time spent in Chicago, New York and Berlin, and her respect for the history of dance music; she remains a critical voice upholding the sanctity of dance music’s roots in “queer, Black culture”, frequently speaking on how gentrification and consumerism are putting nightlife around the world at risk. Her sets span jacking house, heady techno, disco classics and more.

Upcoming events

Welcome to the WarehouseSat, 30 Sept
Depot MayfieldManchester
Circoloco Ibiza - Week 23Mon, 2 Oct
DC-10Ibiza
Honey Dijon & Special GuestsSat, 21 Oct
PropyardBristol
Honey Dijon: TransmutationFri, 1 Dec
Knockdown CenterNew York
Honey Dijon: TransmutationSat, 2 Dec
Knockdown CenterNew York