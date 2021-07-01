Artist

Holy Goof

Top trackDown For You

About Holy Goof

Name a European dance festival, and it’s likely bassline mastermind Holy Goof has spun his high-voltage tracks there, from Creamfields to Glastonbury, Boomtown to Tomorrowland. Hailing from Coventry, the DJ and producer’s sets and releases – including his 2018 Fabric 97 compilation – blend speed garage, grime and hip-hop, and have seen collaborations with fellow bass prodigies Bru-C and Flava D. In addition to international festival stages, Goof has manned the decks at The Warehouse Project and Amnesia.

