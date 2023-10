Before becoming one of the most acclaimed guitarists of modern times, a young Joel Hoekstra played cello and piano. Inspired to pick up a guitar after catching a glimpse of AC/DC’s Angus Young, Hoekstra’s powerful riffs and high-energy stage presence have landed him spots as a touring member of Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. When he’s not performing on Broadway or with Cher, the New Yorker has released a trio of solo albums including Undefined (2001) and 13 Acoustic Songs (2008).