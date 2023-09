Described by NME as “the UK’s most thrilling new band”, HMLTD is an avant-garde glam punk band based in London. Their sound draws on elements of New Romanticism, industrial rock and pop, while lyrically expressing an aversion to capitalism and challenging toxic masculinity. Opting for arthouse theatricality in their performances, HMLTD’s live shows often include daring and unsettling moments, including beginning a show with a topless dancer in a wolf mask taunting the crowd.