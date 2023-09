Henry Wu – otherwise known as Kamaal Williams – is one the most prodigious figures on London’s modern music scene: his productions and live shows have helped shape the new school of house and jazz in the capital. In 2016, he teamed up with drummer Yussef Dayes to release the album Black Focus, which saw the fusion of two modern greats of the genre, while honouring the giants that came before and inspiring listeners with a whole new wave of sonic possibilities.