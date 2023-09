“Cosmic dross” is the name HENGE give their ravey space rock sound. The conceptual four-piece present themselves as aliens landed on Earth, empowered by a goal to “save the human species” with their hypnotic keyboards, trippy progressive guitars and intergalactic lyrics. Albums such as Attention Earth! (2018) and ExoKosm (2020) have attracted wizards, space punks and vikings to their shows, which are part gig, part sci-fi theatre.