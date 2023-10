These self-described “precocious indie-noise-pop antagonists” were formed in Southampton back in 2003. They rose to prominence on the periphery of the short-lived but much-loved Thames beat scene. Help She Can’t Swim’s art-pop stylings courted a fanbase that has remained loyal through a decade of inactivity, and the announcement of a reunion gig was met with the whirrings of old indie forums springing into life.