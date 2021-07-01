Twee-pop band Heavenly kicked off the ’90s with sugar-sweet harmonies and jingling guitars on Heavenly Vs. Satan (1991) before visiting more brash shoegaze territories on Atta Girl (1993) and Operation Heavenly (1996). When founding member Matthew Fletcher passed away shortly before the latter’s release, the existing members retired the band’s name and began creating music as Marine Research (until becoming Tender Trap in 2002). With their imprint on indie-pop firmly made, a compilation album was released two decades later in 2020, which Pitchfork described as “magical”.