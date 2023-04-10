As New York’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s youngest ever composer, a teenage HAWA created music for international orchestras before leaving to carve out her own sound. The result is what The Guardian labels a “dreamy mix of R&B, drill and hip-hop” incorporating Afrobeats, slick bars and HAWA’s infectious swagger. With her debut HADJA BANGOURA landing in 2022, the part-time model – who was brought up between Guinea and Berlin – has performed at TELFAR’s Pitti Uomo show, starred in campaigns for Burberry and had her music featured in I May Destroy You.