Rapper Haviah Mighty made history in her native Canada twice in 2019, when she became both the first hip-hop artist and the first Black woman to take home the Polaris Prize for her debut album, 13th Floor. Since, she’s attracted international attention with her meticulous flow and ever-morphing sound, which is peppered with elements of Afrobeats, R&B and dancehall. A standout performer at Windmill Brixton and on her smooth COLORS show, Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders once called her “one of the most exciting new rappers out there”.