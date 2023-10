Haunted Hair brings a garage-punk-gothabilly-girlgang energy to every performance. Their overdriven keyboards bubble atop troglodyte drums and banshee-guitar runs, recalling Misfits and Danzig. Their sense of humour is what anchors the band, though – live shows are as much a black comedy as they are a night of music, with the band just as likely to throw out Halloween treats (regardless of season) as they are goth-rock bangers.