HARJI is an artist blending innumerable styles and influences in his music. Born in New Delhi, India, and now living in Brooklyn, New York, he was introduced to electronic music at a very young age of 10. From larger parties such as Beirut's The Gärten by Uberhaus to the strobe-filled underground scene of Brooklyn's warehouse parties, his captivating sound has caught the attention of some of the most respected tastemakers. Harji's performances are refreshing, groovy and exploratory, while also carving out a niche for himself. In this day and age, it's not easy to stand out from the crowd. Still, Harji's unique outlook and experience make him an engaging act pushing the boundaries of what a musical artist can do – both technically and creatively. Determined and full of creative drive, Harji thrives on producing and playing music with no restrictions. Dynamic, driven, and obsessed with performing as well as he possibly can. Harji's enthusiasm for house, techno, and electronica are too strong for one simple generic association, and right now, his message is louder than ever.