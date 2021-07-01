An EDM figurehead, Dutch DJ Hardwell helped to shape the sound of the genre in the ’10s with frequent turbocharged collaborations and pulse-raising drops. Leaning into techno, deep house and garage since he began producing at 13, he has gone on to craft dancefloor magic with Jason Derulo, Metallica and his idol Tiësto, as well as selling out shows at Madison Square Garden. Loved for his exhilarating now-viral sets at Ultra and Coachella, his frenetic slot at Tomorrowland’s 2012 edition crashed the festival’s livestream.