Egyptian pop can trace its roots back to one man: composer and producer Hany Shenouda. In the ’70s, he founded Al Massrieen (Arabic for “The Egyptians”), the country’s first pop band, and introduced electronic instruments, relatable lyrics and new harmonic structures to a scene dominated by orchestra-backed soloists. Shenouda is said to have been inspired by the writer and Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz, who urged him to devise a sound to represent modern Egypt.