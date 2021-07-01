Born in Northern Ireland and based in London, Hannah Peel is an Emmy-nominated composer specialising in electronically driven dreamscapes. A modern synth-soaked rework of KPM 1000 Series: Electrosonic, her eighth album, Fir Wave, was shortlisted for the 2021 Mercury Prize and hailed a “sonically sumptuous milestone”. As well as crafting scores for BBC and Channel 4 dramas, Peel has performed at the Barbican, put an eerie music box spin on Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’, and devised the orchestral arrangements for Paul Weller’s shows at the Royal Festival Hall.