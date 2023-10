Describing her turbocharged sound as “clubland meets techno”, Dundee-born DJ and producer Hannah Laing gained traction in 2022 with a high-energy Creamfields set and a ravey rework of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s classic ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. With a knack for euphoric melodies and larger-than-life basslines, she’s released tracks on Spinnin’ Deep and supported headline shows by DJs such as Carl Cox and MK.