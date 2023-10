Hangman’s slice of noise rock is a torrent of chunky riffs and jarring screams. Signed to punk tastemakers Flatspot Records, the Long Islanders rely on choppy, angsty production on 2016’s Handman II and One by One (2019) – the latter of which echoes the heavy metal grooves of the ’90s. Nabbing opening slots for Agnostic Front and Knocked Loose, the quintet transform the stalls of their gigs into moshing battlefields.