Accordionist, veteran bandleader, arranger and keyboardist Hailu Mergia is Ethio-jazz royalty. In the ’70s, he was the keyboardist and accordionist for the Walias Band – one of the most popular acts of Ethiopia’s Golden Age of music. In 1981, after the band’s only US tour, Mergia stayed in the capital, fleeing the brutal Derg military regime that had taken charge of his homeland. But he never stopped making music, cementing himself as a pioneer of Ethiopia’s Afro-funk sound, and being the subject of the 2022 mini-doc IT IS A SOUL: A Portrait of Hailu Mergia.