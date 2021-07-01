In his self-described “strange pop”, Welsh multi-instrumentalist H Hawkline gets a kick out of juxtaposing dismal subject matter with toe-tapping melodies. Described by The Guardian as “hypnotic indie-folk with an edge”, 2017’s I Romanticize toys with psychedelic influences on tracks ‘Means That Much’ and ‘Engineers’. A graphic designer, radio presenter and frequent collaborator of fellow Welsh artist Cate Le Bon, he delivers his sharp and deadpan wit on stage while single-handedly manoeuvring between bass, guitar and vocals.