EDM artists are often plagued with criticisms for a lack of creative presentation, as many DJs have been known to simply “press play” and let the music run. Not so for Gyrffin, whose use of instruments includes a guitar, electronic drum machine, drum set and piano, in addition to traditional DJ equipment. The San Francisco act bounces between them all, taking up lead guitar on songs such as ‘Feel Good’, and then darting to the drum machine to hammer out some electronic percussion – bringing some live action artistry to the genre.