Singer-songwriter Griff began recording and producing music on her brother’s laptop at the age of eight, and went on to become one of the youngest recipients of the BRIT’s Rising Star Award. Blending stripped-back production with confessional lyrics, her emotionally charged bedroom pop has landed her opening slots on tour with Dua Lipa and Coldplay, and in 2021 NME described her debut mixtape, One Foot in Front of the Other, as “flawless”.