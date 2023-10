A guitarist, producer and composer, Gregory Uhlmann’s music can be heard on scores for Netflix and Vogue videos; on the indie rock of Tasha and Miya Folick; and in his performances as part of the band Perfume Genius. Aside from his wide-ranging collaborations, as a solo artist the Los Angeles-based virtuoso pairs chamber-pop with lo-fi folk on 2016’s Odd Job, and experiments with layered indie rock on Neighborhood Watch (2020).