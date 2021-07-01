Gothenburg-born heavy-blues outfit Graveyard came about almost as an afterthought. The founding members once jammed together in a band called Albatross but were dissatisfied with its musical direction. Preferring a more straightforward rock sound, Joakim Nilsson and Rikard Edlund cultivated a songwriting partnership and founded a band with a fine-tuned vision; along with the rest of the four piece, they set about crafting introspective lyrics and dramatic blues motifs. A short-lived breakup in 2016 preceded the release of their fifth studio album, Peace, which went straight to the top of the Swedish charts.