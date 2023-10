London-based metal rockers Grave Lines thrive in doom and gloom. Their 2016 debut, Welcome To Nothing, touched on gothic, sludge and folk territories, while 2018’s follow-up, Fed Into The Nihilist Engine, plunged into themes of self-contempt and existential dread reminiscent of Bauhaus, Dead Can Dance and Yob. Known for delivering this despair and anger when performing, expect to see the band’s lead vocalist Jake Harding thrash and stomp his way through their set.